Rediff.com  » News » HC allows burial of slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief in Tiruvallur

HC allows burial of slain Tamil Nadu BSP chief in Tiruvallur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 07, 2024 17:26 IST
The Madras high court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office in Chennai.

IMAGE: BSP chief Mayawati paid last respects to the mortal remains of Tamil Nadu party president K Armstrong, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The government opposed the plea, saying the party office was located in a residential area.

Armstrong (52), chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the Mayawati-led BSP, was hacked to death by a group of assailants on Friday.

 

His wife moved the HC with a plea to bury him in the party office in Chennai. The plea came up before Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan.

The government opposed the plea saying it was a residential area and that it had identified three others spots for the burial.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran later informed the judge that the government had allowed the burial to be held at a land belonging to Armstrong's relative in Pothur in Tiruvallur district and the necessary orders were also given for the process.

The petitioner also accepted the proposal, following which the judge directed that Armstrong's body be buried at Pothur.

The judge directed the petitioner to hold a peaceful funeral procession and asked the police to give protection.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
