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Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Regional Security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 00:31 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's meeting with the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscores the commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and addressing regional security concerns.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE.
  • The meeting addressed the current regional situation and issues of mutual interest to both countries.
  • Doval conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the UAE leader during his official visit.
  • This visit follows Doval's meetings with senior leaders in Saudi Arabia earlier in April, focusing on bilateral relations and regional stability.
  • The discussions occur amid ongoing efforts to facilitate peace talks between the US and Iran, with Pakistan playing a mediating role.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and the regional situation.

Strengthening India-UAE Strategic Ties

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Doval conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the UAE leader during his official visit to the Arab country.

 

"Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed," the Indian Embassy said in the post on X.

Doval's Diplomatic Engagements in the Region

Earlier this month, Doval met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.

Doval held meetings with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interests, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.

Context of Regional Peace Efforts

Doval's visit to the UAE comes amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday landed in Pakistan for the second time in three days and met Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

There was no official word from Pakistan about the meeting which apparently focused on the ongoing peace efforts by Islamabad to arrange the second round of talks between the US and Iran.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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