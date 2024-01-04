News
Now on pay only processing charges to buy blood at hospitals

Now on pay only processing charges to buy blood at hospitals

Source: PTI
January 04, 2024 17:14 IST
Hospitals and blood banks can now only charge processing fees for blood as the apex drug regulator has decided to do away with all other fees to check the practice of overcharging.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Red Cross Society, Chhapra

In a communication to all states and UT drugs controllers cum licensing authorities, the Drugs Controller Genral of India (DCGI) stated that the decision was taken in view of the opinion that "blood is not for sale".

 

Referring to the 62nd meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee held on September 26, 2023, the DCGI in the letter on December 26 said, "It was recommended with respect of agenda No. 18 of ATR point 3, for overcharging of blood, it was opined that blood is not for sale, it is only for supply and only processing cost may be charged by the blood centre."

The revised guidelines stipulate that only processing fees can be charged for blood or blood components which ranges between Rs 250 to 1,550 for blood or blood components.

The DCGI has asked states and UT drug controllers to direct all blood centres under their jurisdiction to adhere to the revised guidelines.

According to official sources, per unit of blood in case of no blood donation is priced between Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 by private hospitals. In cases of blood shortage or rare blood groups, the charges may go up higher.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
