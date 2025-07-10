Now A Bridge Called Sindoor

The reconstructed Carnac Road overbridge in South Mumbai has been renamed as Sindoor Bridge, a name inspired by India's military action against Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar inaugurated the flyover.

IMAGE: People gather to witness the inauguration, here and below. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

IMAGE: Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates the bridge, here and below.

The Indian Army showcased exceptional courage and strategic precision during Operation Sindoor by striking deep into terrorist bases in Pakistan's hinterland, Fadnavis told reporters.

"This renaming is a tribute to our armed forces and India's defence capabilities," the chief minister added.

The Sindoor Bridge was rebuilt by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, after the original 150-year-old structure was declared unsafe by the Central Railway and dismantled in August 2022.

The British-era bridge, an east-west connector, was earlier known as the Carnac Bridge after Bombay governor James Rivett Carnac, who held the office from 1839 to 1841.

History shows Carnac committed atrocities against Indians, Fadnavis said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has that these dark chapters of history must come to an end. The symbols of colonial slavery should be wiped away, Fadnavis noted.

"As part of that initiative, today the name of this bridge has also been changed," he said.

"Now the Carnac Bridge has officially been renamed as Sindoor Bridge, and this is truly a moment of joy for all of us," Fadnavis said.

Narwekar had written to the BMC to rename the reconstructed bridge as Sindoor Bridge, replacing the old name Carnac Bridge.

The bridge was decorated with flowers, and BJP flags were put at every few metres, along with posters having photographs of the chief minister and the assembly speaker.

The bridge connects eastern and western parts of the Central Railway's train tracks, between Mumbai's CSMT and Masjid stations and links to P D'Mello Road.

According to the BMC, the new structure, constructed as per a design approved by Central Railway, spans a length of 328 metres, including a 70-metre stretch within railway limits and 230 metres of approach roads on either side.

It features two steel girders, each 70 metres long, 26.5 metres wide, and 10.8 metres high, weighing 550 metric tonnes, mounted on reinforced concrete piers.

Work on the eastern approach, including piling, civil works, and asphalting, was completed in just four months, as per the BMC.

The installation of massive girders above the railway tracks, considered a complex civil and structural engineering feat, was carried out in October 2024 and January 2025, the BMC said earlier.

The reconstructed bridge has successfully undergone load testing, and the BMC has secured all necessary clearances, including structural stability certification, safety clearance, and a no objection certificate from the railway authorities.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff