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J&K Police Nab Five Long-Term Absconders in Poonch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 18:50 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district successfully apprehended five long-term absconders wanted for various criminal offences, demonstrating their commitment to law enforcement and public safety.

Key Points

  • Five absconders were arrested in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, after evading arrest for several years.
  • The arrested individuals were wanted in connection with cases involving violent assembly, rioting, assault, and house-trespass.
  • The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Surankote SHO, acting on specific intelligence.
  • The arrested absconders have been presented before the court for further legal proceedings, ensuring accountability for their past actions.

Police have arrested five absconders in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district who had been evading arrest for years in connection with multiple criminal cases, officials said.

The accused was identified as Basharat Hussain. Mohd Iqbal, Ghulam Ahmed, Mohd Sharief, and Mohd Akram, all residents of Surankote.

 

Basharat Hussain was wanted in connection with a case registered in 2018 for their involvement in violent, unlawful assembly, rioting and assault and had been declared an absconder on December 3, 2024, they said.

Mohd Iqbal, Ghulam Ahmed and Mohd Sharief were involved in a case of house-trespass, rioting, assault and voluntary hurt registered against them in 2018, they said.

The trio were declared absconders on December 29, 2018.

Mohd Akram, who was booked in a case of wrongful restraint, assault and causing hurt in a case registered in 2012, had been declared an absconder on March 30, 2017.

All five were apprehended in an operation conducted under the supervision of the Surankote SHO. The teams tracked down and arrested the accused after acting on specific inputs about them, officials said.

All five accused have been produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings, they said.

Police said the operation reflects its commitment to enforcing the law and taking strict action against absconders and those involved in criminal activities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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