News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nothing wrong in wishing Pakistan on I-Day: SC

Nothing wrong in wishing Pakistan on I-Day: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 08, 2024 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The time has come to enlighten and educate the police machinery about the concept of freedom of speech and expression, the Supreme Court has said and set aside an order of the Bombay high court against an academic accused of criticising the abrogation of Article 370 that bestowed special status on Jammu and Kashmir and greeting the citizens of Pakistan on the country's Independence Day.

IMAGE: Fans of Pakistan hold their flag and cheer their team before a match between India and Pakistan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Maharashtra Police had registered an FIR against professor Javed Ahmed Hajam at Hatkanangale police station in Kolhapur under Section 153A (promotion of communal disharmony) of the Indian Penal Code for posting WhatsApp messages that denounced the abrogation of Article 370 and congratulated the people of Pakistan on their Independence day.

"August 5-Black Day Jammu & Kashmir" and "14th August-Happy Independence Day Pakistan," he had written on WhatsApp.

"Now, the time has come to enlighten and educate our police machinery on the concept of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and the extent of reasonable restraint on their free speech and expression. They must be sensitised about the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

 

If a citizen of India extends good wishes to the citizens of Pakistan on 14th August, which is their Independence Day, there is nothing wrong with it, the apex court observed.

"Our country has been a democratic republic for more than 75 years. The people of our country know the importance of democratic values. Therefore, it is not possible to conclude that the words will promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups.

"The test to be applied is not the effect of the words on some individuals with weak minds or who see a danger in every hostile point of view. The test is of the general impact of the utterances on reasonable people who are significant in numbers," the bench said.

Merely because a few individuals may develop hatred or ill will, it will not be sufficient to attract Section 153-A of the IPC, it said.

The court said continuation of the prosecution of the appellant for the offence punishable under Section 153-A of the IPC will be a "gross abuse" of the process of law.

"Accordingly, we set aside the impugned judgment dated April 10, 2023 of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay and quash the impugned FIR," the bench said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Freedom of speech can't go beyond limits of...: HC
Freedom of speech can't go beyond limits of...: HC
Rushdie flags free speech threats, including in India
Rushdie flags free speech threats, including in India
Are you free to express your thoughts in your country?
Are you free to express your thoughts in your country?
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
JEE aspirant kills self in Kota, fifth since Jan
Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in quarters
Heartbreak for Sindhu; Satwik-Chirag in quarters
Vistara rejects reports pilot woes disrupted flights
Vistara rejects reports pilot woes disrupted flights
How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2
How India's explosive batting stunned England on Day 2
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'There's no free speech; we're in a state worse than Emergency'

'There's no free speech; we're in a state worse than Emergency'

Freedom of speech, expression not absolute rights: HC

Freedom of speech, expression not absolute rights: HC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances