Home  » News » Nothing much we can do: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

Nothing much we can do: Govt to SC on Indian nurse's execution in Yemen

July 14, 2025 13:55 IST

The Government of India is doing whatever is "utmost possible" in the matter pertaining to an Indian nurse who is facing execution for murder in Yemen on July 16, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court.

Photograph: X

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that having regard to the sensitivity and status of Yemen as a place, there is nothing much the Government of India can do.

"There is a point up to which the Government of India can go and we have reached that point," the top law officer said.

 
