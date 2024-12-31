HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder, India responds

December 31, 2024 11:34 IST

India on Tuesday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case of an Indian nurse facing death sentence in Yemen.

IMAGE: Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya faces death sentence for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen. Photograph: X

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen.

"We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options," said Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

 

"The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he added.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

