News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not taking Udupi incident lightly: Karnataka home minister

Not taking Udupi incident lightly: Karnataka home minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2023 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday said the government has not taken the incident of filming in a washroom in an Udupi college lightly.

IMAGE: Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the Bharatiya Janata Party intensified its agitation in the coastal district, Parameshwara said the opposition party was interpreting his statements in a different way, which was improper.

"We have a responsibility. We, the one tasked with running a government, will not take it lightly. We have a responsibility but these people (BJP) are interpreting it in different ways, which does not look proper," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

 

Three girls were booked for filming their classmate in the washroom at a paramedical college in Udupi 10 days ago. On Friday the three students were granted conditional bail by a court.

The BJP on Friday held a protest march and staged a sit-in demonstration in Udupi against the three girls who filmed a fellow classmate in the washroom on their mobile phone.

The party even demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for a detailed investigation.

BJP's Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole said fellow party member and National Women's Commission member Khushbu Sundar might have 'misunderstood' the case.

He was referring to Sundar's statement that no hidden camera was found.

"Some goof up happened when Khushbu had come. When she went to the college, there was no hidden camera there. None of us had ever said that there was a hidden camera in the toilet. Someone gave her wrong information, which is a systematic mistake," Gantihole claimed.

The party alleged that the Congress government was taking the issue lightly and wanted to cover it up.

The BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna who too took part in the agitation alleged that this was not a simple case of girls filming the video in the toilet.

"We have information that these girls shared the videos from their phone to some people," he claimed.

These girls should be taken in police custody, Suvarna told reporters.

Meanwhile, High Grounds police have arrested a BJP worker Shakunthala H S for her tweet targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Quoting the Congress party's tweet that the video was an 'innocent act of children', she took a dig at the chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Udupi video: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle
Udupi video: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle
Nudity not essentially obscene or indecent: Kerala HC
Nudity not essentially obscene or indecent: Kerala HC
'India is intolerant towards women'
'India is intolerant towards women'
Brij Bhushan to convene meeting on July 30
Brij Bhushan to convene meeting on July 30
SC to hear PIL on checking lynching of Muslims
SC to hear PIL on checking lynching of Muslims
Ahead of Manipur visit, INDIA MPs say...
Ahead of Manipur visit, INDIA MPs say...
RP Singh backs this batter to be India's No 4 for WC
RP Singh backs this batter to be India's No 4 for WC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Minister calls Udupi washroom video small incident

Minister calls Udupi washroom video small incident

'Stop asking women about their bodies'

'Stop asking women about their bodies'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances