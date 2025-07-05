Not love for Marathi, but power play: BJP slams Uddhav-Raj rally

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Maharashtra on Saturday said Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's joint rally in Mumbai was a "desperate attempt" to revive their political fortunes and recover lost ground ahead of civic polls, adding the event was more like a "family reunion".

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the rally in Mumbai, July 5, 2025.

Uddhav and Raj on Saturday shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai's Worli to celebrate the rollback of two Government Resolutions (GRs) issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

During the rally, Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, said he and his cousin Raj, the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have come together to stay united, and hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together.

Raj took aim at Chief Minister Fadnavis, saying he managed to do what Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and others could not by bringing the two cousins together.

State minister Ashish Shelar and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar targeted the Thackeray cousins over the event.

Shelar described the Worli event as a desperate attempt by the Sena-UBT to recover its lost political ground.

"This was not a rally for the love of language but public appeasement of a brother once thrown out of the house. They remembered their brotherhood due to the fear of BJP's strength in the civic polls," he said.

The Thackerays were trying to reclaim control over the BMC in order to resume their misrule in the city, he added.

The event was more of a family reunion than a protest over language issue, Shelar said, adding Uddhav Thackeray's handshake with Raj Thackeray was only meant to salvage the political ground they have already lost.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule accused Uddhav Thackeray of duplicity in his stand on the Marathi language.

"Under the guise of championing Marathi, Uddhav Thackeray today lamented the loss of power in Worli. But he has not explained why, as chief minister in 2022, he accepted a report recommending compulsory Hindi from Class 1," Bawankule said in his post on X.

The senior BJP leader claimed the former CM's real agenda was not 'M' for Marathi, but 'M' for Municipal Corporation.

"When in power in Mumbai, he sidelined Marathi-speaking people. Now, he is putting up a show of love for Marathi just to regain power. His love for Marathi is political drama that surfaces only when elections approach. People have now seen through this duplicity," he asserted.

Darekar claimed the rally was driven by clear political intent.

"Raj Thackeray spoke mainly on the Marathi language issue and defended himself against earlier allegations, but Uddhav Thackeray's tone was that of helplessness. His regret over losing power was evident," he said.

He asserted that Marathi people had already shown their support to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the November 2024 state assembly elections.

"Did Pakistanis vote for us?...It was the Marathi voters who gave the Mahayuti a massive mandate. In Mumbai too, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP's Sana Malik won with the support of Marathi people," he said.

There was confusion on stage about party flags and special invites, which proved it was not a cultural event but a calculated political programme, he added.

Asked about the remarks against CM Fadnavis, Darekar said similar statements were earlier made by NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar and they were possibly influenced by Sharad Pawar's proximity to Uddhav Thackeray.

"Still, the fact that Uddhav is attacking Fadnavis shows the latter's popularity. People throw stones at those trees that bear fruit," the BJP legislator opined.

Responding to Raj Thackeray's remark that Devendra Fadnavis achieved what Balasaheb Thackeray could not, Darekar said it should be taken positively.

He sought to know how many Marathi builders benefited when the Thackerays were in power.

Darekar also highlighted the BJP's efforts to promote Marathi language.

"It was Fadnavis who constantly followed up with the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who granted the status of classical language to Marathi. It should not be forgotten," he said.

On Uddhav's allegation that BJP discards its allies after using them, Darekar countered saying it was the Sena (UBT) chief himself who abandoned his own leaders.

"We allowed the (undivided) Shiv Sena to have its mayor in BMC despite the BJP being just a few seats short. But it was Uddhav Thackeray who exercised use-and-throw policy with Sena leaders like Narayan Rane, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ramdas Kadam, Ganesh Naik and even Raj Thackeray," he said.

Commenting on Uddhav's newfound partnership with Raj, the BJP MLC said it was driven purely by political needs.

"He never gave Raj importance in the party. But now, in order to save his own position, he is trying to bring him back," he said.

While acknowledging the right to protest, Darekar warned that such movements must not lead to division.

"Under the garb of protest, if there is an attempt to create division based on language, caste or religion, it should be avoided," he said.

On Friday, state minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane had dubbed the joint rally as a "jihadi and anti-Hindu gathering" aimed at dividing society and weakening the state.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, however, struck a conciliatory note.

"If Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are coming together, it's a good thing. They have our best wishes. The two brothers should unite and stay united. If necessary, both parties should even consider merging," he said.

'Rudali' speech: Fadnavis takes sharp swipe at Uddhav

In a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said he delivered a rudali (professional mourner) like speech at the joint rally.

He "thanked" the MNS chief for crediting him in reuniting the two Thackeray cousins.

Rudali refers to a female professional mourner in certain regions, particularly in Rajasthan, where they were hired to publicly express grief during funerals, especially in upper-caste families.

In Pandarpur, Fadnavis said no word was spoken about Marathi at the event and the speech (delivered by Uddhav) focused on how his government was toppled and how they can regain power.

"The rally was not Vijay utsav but a 'rudali' darshan," the chief minister said.

He stated that despite ruling the Mumbai civic body for 25 years, they (the undivided Sena) failed to bring in development.

"Conversely, under Modi's leadership, we have transformed Mumbai. We gave Marathi people their rightful homes at BDD and Patra chawls (tenements), which made them (Uddhav-led) jealous," he said.

The chief minister said he was proud to be Marathi and Hindu. "All Marathi and non-Marathi people are with us".