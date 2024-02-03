News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not local-level elections: Cong on Mamata's '40 seats' barb

Not local-level elections: Cong on Mamata's '40 seats' barb

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 03, 2024 15:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the party assumes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is still part of the opposition bloc INDIA and all should come together to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the TMC supporters during a dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on Friday, February 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

His statement came a day after Banerjee expressed doubt whether the Congress will secure even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh, on the sideline of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Godda, said, "We are assuming that she (Mamata Banerjee) is still part of the INDIA bloc, a group of 27 parties. Her priority, she claims, is to fight the BJP. Our priority is also to fight the BJP. I think it is better if we all come together".

 

"We were together in Patna, in Bengaluru and Mumbai. But, something seems to have happened. First, Shiv Sena split, then Nitish Kumar did his 'Palti'. Now, Mamata Banerjee ji is making these comments. I think we should realise this is not local-level elections", he told PTI Video.

Addressing a dharna in Kolkata on Friday, Banerjee said, "I proposed that Congress contest 300 seats (across the country where BJP is the main opposition), but they refused to heed. I doubt whether they will secure even 40 seats if they contested 300."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
Seat-sharing issue with TMC will be resolved: Rahul
Seat-sharing issue with TMC will be resolved: Rahul
Will welcome if Mamata ...: CPI-M at Rahul's yatra
Will welcome if Mamata ...: CPI-M at Rahul's yatra
Punjab guv Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
Punjab guv Purohit resigns due to 'personal reasons'
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
Davis Cup: Ramkumar hands India 1-0 lead over Pakistan
After Afghans, BCCI likely to help Nepal
After Afghans, BCCI likely to help Nepal
PIX: Brilliant Bumrah leads India's fightback!
PIX: Brilliant Bumrah leads India's fightback!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata

Won't give even a single LS seat to Cong: Mamata

Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab

Blow to INDIA as TMC, AAP to go solo in WB, Punjab

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances