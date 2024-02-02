News
Mamata INDIA partner, seat-sharing issue will be resolved: Rahul Gandhi

Mamata INDIA partner, seat-sharing issue will be resolved: Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 02, 2024 16:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party was discussing the seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha polls with the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and the issue would be "resolved".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with a young girl as he leads the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, February 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi made the comment while interacting with the party's 'digital media warriors' in West Bengal on Thursday night.

 

Asked why the Congress was giving importance to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee despite her unwillingness to leave a single Lok Sabha seat for the Congress in the state, Gandhi said, "Neither Mamata-ji has said, nor the Congress has come out of the alliance (sic)."

"Even Mamata-ji is saying that she is in the alliance. Seat negotiations are on from both ends. It will be resolved," he said during the interaction, a video of which was shared on X.

On Thursday, Banerjee said that she was keen on a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress but it joined hands with the Communist Party of India-Marxist to assist the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections, forcing her to go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

She also asserted that the TMC will work with other regional parties after the elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
