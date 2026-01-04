Not drugs or democracy, but...: Kamala, Mamdani slam Trump over Venezuela

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani slammed United States President Donald Trump over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio watch the US military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar a Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida, January 3, 2026. Photograph: Donald Trump on Truth Social

Mamdani has said he spoke with President Donald Trump “directly” to register his opposition to the capture of Maduro and his wife by the US military, as he termed the unilateral attack on a sovereign nation an “act of war”.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York and are being brought to the city to face the charges against them.

Responding to a question on the situation in Venezuela and Maduro's capture at a press conference, Mamdani said he “called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act".

“I registered my opposition. I made it clear and we left it at that,” Mamdani said, giving no details of what Trump's response to him was.

The extraordinary international development has come just two days after Mamdani was sworn-in as New York City Mayor.

Mamdani was briefed Saturday morning by his administration officials, including his chief of staff and the police commissioner, on the US military capture of the Venezuelan president and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City.

Mamdani said the “blatant pursuit of regime change” impacts New Yorkers, including Venezuelans who live in the city.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” the newly sworn-in mayor said in a statement.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn't just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home. My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance,” Mamdani said.

Harris said the operation was driven by oil interests and not by concerns over drugs.

In a post on X, Harris said Trump's actions in Venezuela would not make the United States safer and warned that forced regime change could destabilise the region, putting American lives at risk.

"Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable. That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We've seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price," she wrote.

Harris said the American public did not support such military actions and accused Trump of misleading people.

"The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump's desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn't pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela's legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro's cronies," she added.

Harris, who contested the recent presidential election against Trump, also warned that the operation could put US troops at risk and lacked any legal basis or exit plan.

"The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilising a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and, most importantly, putting the American people first," she wrote.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X that Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US.

“They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” Bondi said, as she thanked Trump for “having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers”.

Meanwhile, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said while Maduro is an “illegitimate dictator” who has inflicted immense suffering on the Venezuelan people, that reality does not give any president a blank check to use military force without Congress authorisation.

“By acting without congressional authorisation and publicly asserting US control over another sovereign nation, President Trump is abusing presidential power and undermining the Constitution's separation of powers,” Krishnamoorthi said.

He said the Trump Administration must immediately account for the safety of US personnel, disclose whether there were any casualties and fully and immediately brief Congress.

“The president has now stated that the United States will run Venezuela, committing the country to open-ended responsibility. Neither the American people nor Congress approved that course. This use of force and claimed control erode the rule of law, embolden Moscow and Beijing to push boundaries elsewhere, weaken America's credibility, and ultimately make Americans less safe,” Krishnamoorthi said.

With inputs from ANI