HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Good night, Happy New Year': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

'Good night, Happy New Year': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 10:17 IST

x

The United States has released a video of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in handcuffs staging the 'Perp-walk' as he was led to custody.

IMAGE: A screen grab shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York on January 3, 2026. Photograph: @RapidResponse47/X

Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan.

In the video, the Latin American leader is seen smiling as he greeted those escorting him, saying, “Good night, Happy New Year.”

After capture during extraordinary military operation on Saturday, Maduro and his wife were flown out of Venezuela to New York where the two are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is going to "run" Venezuela until a power transition takes place in the Latin American nation. Addressing a press conference, Trump said, We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition."

Maduro will be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, as per CNN.

MDC is described as "disgusting" with "horrifying" conditions, and is known for its squalid conditions, chronic understaffing, inmate violence and power outages.

The prison was built in the 1990s to combat prison overcrowding.

The facility has housed people including singer R Kelly, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, one-time cryptocurrency whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Suspected cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia was also held there as he awaited trial on murder and drug trafficking charges, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president after the United States removed Nicolas Maduro.

The order was announced on Saturday night, local time, concluding that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

With inputs from ANI

AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
US to 'run' Venezuela till power transition: Trump
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump reveals details of operation to capture Maduro
Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody
Trump releases photo of Maduro in custody
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'
US Strikes Venezuela, Captures President
US Strikes Venezuela, Captures President

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Sarayu River on the first day of Magh Mela 20261:50

Devotees take holy dip in Sarayu River on the first day...

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch1:19

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO