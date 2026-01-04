'Good night, Happy New Year': Maduro's 1st words after US capture

The United States has released a video of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in handcuffs staging the 'Perp-walk' as he was led to custody.

IMAGE: A screen grab shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro being walked in custody down a hallway at the offices of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in New York on January 3, 2026. Photograph: @RapidResponse47/X

Rapid Response 47, the official White House rapid response account, posted a video on X of Maduro's 'perp walk' inside the DEA office in lower Manhattan.

In the video, the Latin American leader is seen smiling as he greeted those escorting him, saying, “Good night, Happy New Year.”

After capture during extraordinary military operation on Saturday, Maduro and his wife were flown out of Venezuela to New York where the two are likely to be imprisoned in federal custody and face criminal charges in connection with a Justice Department indictment accusing them of a role in narco-terrorism conspiracy

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is going to "run" Venezuela until a power transition takes place in the Latin American nation. Addressing a press conference, Trump said, We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition."

Maduro will be transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, as per CNN.

MDC is described as "disgusting" with "horrifying" conditions, and is known for its squalid conditions, chronic understaffing, inmate violence and power outages.

The prison was built in the 1990s to combat prison overcrowding.

The facility has housed people including singer R Kelly, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, one-time cryptocurrency whiz kid Sam Bankman-Fried and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Suspected cartel leader Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia was also held there as he awaited trial on murder and drug trafficking charges, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's Supreme Court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers and duties of acting president after the United States removed Nicolas Maduro.

The order was announced on Saturday night, local time, concluding that Maduro is in a "material and temporary impossibility to exercise his functions."

With inputs from ANI