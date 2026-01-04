HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India breaks silence on US action on Venezuela, Maduro capture

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 04, 2026 14:54 IST

India on Sunday said it is deeply concerned over the developments in Venezuela, a day after the US captured the oil-rich South American country's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

IMAGE: A combination picture shows satellite images of military buildings and equipment at Fort Tiuna before the US strikes, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 22, 2025, left, and a closer view of destroyed vehicles and equipment at Fort Tiuna after the U.S. strikes, in Caracas, Venezuela on January 3, 2026, right. Photograph: Vantor/via Reuters

New Delhi said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

India also called for resolving the issues peacefully to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela," the MEA said.

"We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it added in a statement.

The US carried out the military assault on Venezuelan capital Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro had stridently denied the charges.

The US troops have taken Maduro and his wife to New York. Venezuela declared a national emergency after the US action.

The MEA also said that the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
