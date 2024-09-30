News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » SC ticks off litigant for seeking probe against ex-CJI Gogoi

SC ticks off litigant for seeking probe against ex-CJI Gogoi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 30, 2024 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday took strong note of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi being made a party to a PIL and seeking of an in-house inquiry against him for dismissing a plea earlier related to a service dispute.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

"How can you file a PIL with a judge as a respondent? There has to be some dignity. You cannot just say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was a former judge of the Supreme Court," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told a Pune-based litigant.

"He retired as the Chief Justice of India. You cannot say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge because you did not succeed before the bench. Sorry, we cannot tolerate this", the bench said.

The litigant filed a PIL after his plea relating to his termination of services under labour laws was earlier dismissed by a bench headed by Justice Gogoi, since retired.

At the outset, the CJI got miffed when the litigant said 'yeah, yeah' instead of 'yes' in response to some queries from the bench, which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"What is this 'yeah, yeah'. This is not the coffee shop. I am very allergic to this 'yeah, yeah'. This cannot be allowed," the CJI said.

 

The litigant said this was the case of "illegal termination".

"How can you file a PIL in a service matter after dismissal of the petition and the review plea, You should have filed a curative petition," the CJI said.

The CJI also spoke in Marathi in his bid to make the litigant understand legal issues and the procedural objections and asked him to make a statement before the apex court registry that he will delete the name of the former CJI from the list of parties.

"Will you delete Justice Gogoi's name in the appeal against lodgement of the MA (miscellaneous application)? Will you give this in writing...you delete first and then we will see," the CJI said.

Justice Gogoi, who is presently a Rajya Sabha MP, was the first person from the northeast to reach the top post in judiciary and was credited for bringing the curtains down on the decades old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case.

He retired as the CJI on November 17, 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Will History See Today's Supreme Court?
How Will History See Today's Supreme Court?
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary
At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Swiggy's qcom arm beats food delivery growth
Swiggy's qcom arm beats food delivery growth
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
Jadeja Completes Special Double!
Jadeja Completes Special Double!

More like this

'Judges are not free of fear'

'Judges are not free of fear'

Need to begin 'difficult conversations', says CJI

Need to begin 'difficult conversations', says CJI

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances