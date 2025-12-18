Normalisation of ties with Pak 'difficult to imagine': Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that any normalisation of relations with Pakistan is currently "difficult to imagine", citing a surge in terror incidents and the lack of a credible civilian partner in Islamabad.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses during the inauguration of ATOAI 17TH Annual Convention, in Srinagar, December 17, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the 'Express Adda' organised by The Indian Express, Abdullah said that while dialogue is the only way forward, the "conducive environment" required for talks is conspicuously absent.

He placed the burden of creating that environment squarely on Pakistan.

Abdullah pointed to recent security breaches, including attacks in Pahalgam and Delhi, as evidence that the ground reality remains hostile and argued that India cannot be expected to ignore such provocations.

"When incidents like Delhi keep happening, it's difficult to imagine a normalisation of relations," Abdullah said and specified that Pakistan must take concrete action on several fronts before progress can be made.

He said Pakistan should ensure those responsible for the Mumbai attacks are brought to justice, stopping the orchestration of attacks within Indian territories and preventing non-state actors from sabotaging regional peace.

Beyond the threat of terrorism, Abdullah questioned the utility of diplomatic engagement with Pakistan's current civilian leadership.

He suggested that real power continues to reside with the Pakistani military, rendering talks with the Prime Minister's Office largely symbolic.

"What purpose would be served by Prime Minister Modi talking to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif? None whatsoever," Abdullah said, adding that as the Pakistani Army chief consolidates power, the civilian government lacks the authority to deliver on any peace agreements.

Reflecting on the history of the region, he reminded observers that the choice made by a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir to join India in 1947 remains a point of bitter contention for Islamabad.

"There was a reason why a Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir chose not to go with Pakistan. That is something Pakistan has never forgotten and never forgiven us for," he said, warning that this historical resentment continues to fuel the conflict.

Addressing the security situation within the Union Territory, Abdullah noted that despite claims of improvement, the nature of recent attacks is deeply concerning.

He cited the attack in Pahalgam earlier this year as a "nature of violence" not seen in the past 35 years of turmoil, suggesting that the security apparatus still faces significant challenges in neutralising terror threats.

While Abdullah reiterated his long-standing belief that "dialogue is the way forward", he maintained that India cannot be the only party striving for peace.

"The onus doesn't just rest on the Government of India," he said, adding "Pakistan has a huge responsibility".