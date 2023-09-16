News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Noida lift crash: 4 more workers die

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers die

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 16, 2023 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.

 

"Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment," District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Arbaaz Ali, 19, from Meerut, Kuldeep Pal, 20, from Kannauj, Maan Ali, 20, from Balrampur and Mohammad Ali Khan, 18, from Amroha, police said in a statement Saturday.

The four workers who died on Friday were identified as Ishtaq Ali, 23, of Bihar's Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal, 40, of Bihar's Banka, Vipot Mandal, 45, of Bihar' Katihar and Aris Khan, 22, of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged Friday at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people, including officials of NBCC, were booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police.

The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
18 killed as railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
18 killed as railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Five bridge collapses that shocked India
Five bridge collapses that shocked India
What led to collapse of over 100 buildings in Shimla
What led to collapse of over 100 buildings in Shimla
India's squash trio chase gold in final Asian Games!
India's squash trio chase gold in final Asian Games!
India condemns attack on Sikh student in Canada
India condemns attack on Sikh student in Canada
3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K
3 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J-K
Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 killed, 5 hurt as lift crashes in Noida building

4 killed, 5 hurt as lift crashes in Noida building

Maha: 7 dead as lift of under-construction bldg crashes

Maha: 7 dead as lift of under-construction bldg crashes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances