Dalai Lama quells successor rumours, envisions 40 more years of service

Dalai Lama quells successor rumours, envisions 40 more years of service

By Manish Sain
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: July 05, 2025 12:19 IST

The Dalai Lama on Saturday put to rest rumours surrounding the announcement of his successor as he said he hopes to live for another 30-40 years more to serve people.

IMAGE: Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives to conduct a prayer ceremony at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka, January 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the long life prayer ceremony ahead of his 90th birth anniversary on Sunday at Tsuglagkhang, the main Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj, Tenzin Gyatso said that he has "clear signs and indications" that the blessings of the Avalokiteshvara are with him.

"Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

 

He added, "Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can.

Manish Sain in Dharamshala
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
