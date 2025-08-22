HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No USAID funding of $21mn voter turnout in India: Govt

No USAID funding of $21mn voter turnout in India: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2025 13:16 IST
August 22, 2025 13:16 IST

The United States embassy has said that "USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India" from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India, the Centre has told Rajya Sabha.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The government said this in a written response to a query from Communist Party of India-Marxist MP John Brittas on Thursday, asking the status of the actions taken by it on the "reports suggesting the utilisation of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds" to "increase voter turnout in Indian elections".

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in his response said, on February 28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requested the US Embassy in New Delhi to "urgently furnish details" of expenditure incurred on all USAID-assisted or funded projects in India over the last ten years (other than those being implemented under the seven Partnership Agreements with the government of India).

 

The MEA also sought a list of NGOs or implementing partners through which such initiatives were executed.

On July 2, the US Embassy shared data that "it said covered USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024", including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity undertaken, he said.

In his response, the MoS further said, "The Embassy also maintains that 'USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India.'".

On July 29, the US Embassy conveyed to the MEA that it plans to bring all USAID operations to a close "by 15 August 2025," the Centre told Rajya Sabha.

On August 11, the US Embassy in New Delhi, in a letter to the Department of Economic Affairs, "conveyed that all seven Partnership Agreements signed with the government of India would stand closed with effect from 15 August 2025", the minister said.

Singh, in his response, said while the review of USAID operations was ongoing in the United States, on February 16, 2025, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in a post on X, announced the cancellation of USD486 million in USAID funding for Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) projects worldwide, including USD21 million allocation for increasing "voter turnout in India."

Effective July 1, USAID's operations officially ceased. Approximately 83 per cent of its programmes were terminated, and 94 per cent of its staff were laid off. The State Department assumed responsibility for the remaining 17 per cent of USAID's operations and foreign aid administration, Singh said.

"The full closure of USAID is scheduled to be completed by September 2, 2025," he said.

Brittas also asked whether the government has received from the US the details of expenditures on all USAID projects in India over the last three years, sought through the US Embassy.

Singh, in his response, said a "beneficiary-wise breakdown of USAID allocations made available to the Ministry for three years -- 2022, 2023 and 2024, as sought by the Hon'ble Member of Parliament, is placed at Annexure-A".

Brittas had also asked a similar question in Rajya Sabha, related to USAID, in March this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
