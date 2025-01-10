HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey without our nod: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 10, 2025 17:01 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the tree authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony without its permission.

IMAGE: On November 29, 2022, the apex court permitted Mumbai Metro to raise its plea to fell 84 trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony with the authority concerned. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Aravind Kumar said the authority could process the applications and then seek orders from the court.

The order came after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) informed the bench there was no pending proposal to cut of more trees in the area.

 

The top court posted the hearing on March 5.

The apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to inform if there was any proposal to fell more trees in Aarey forest.

The court in 2023 permitted some forest-dwelling communities to move the Bombay High Court with their grievances over felling of trees in the forest for the metro rail project.

On April 17, 2023, the apex court came down heavily on Mumbai Metro for trying to "overreach" its order permitting the felling of only 84 trees in the forest for a car shed project and directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh as penalty.

The court said it was improper on the part of the MMRCL to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would bring the public project to a standstill which was not desirable.

The apex court in 2019 took suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the chief justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

On November 29, 2022, the apex court permitted Mumbai Metro to raise its plea to fell 84 trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony with the authority concerned.

The top court had directed MMRCL to strictly abide by its undertaking on no tree felling and warned of strict action in case of violation.

The apex court had restrained the authorities from felling any more trees after the solicitor general submitted on behalf of Maharashtra government no more trees would be cut.

The felling of trees in the colony was opposed by green activists and Aarey residents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
