No talks with Pakistan until...: Amit Shah in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unequivocally said on Friday that India is not in favour of talks with Pakistan until terrorism ceases, emphasising that "talks and bombs cannot go together".

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the launch of the BJP manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, in Jammu, September 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah made these remarks while releasing in Jammu the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir. He dismissed any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan amidst the ongoing terrorist activities.

Asserting that Article 370 is a thing of the past, Shah stated that no one can bring it back.

"Talks and bombs cannot go together. We are not in favour of talks with Pakistan unless and until terrorism ends. But we will definitely talk to the youth of Kashmir," Shah told reporters shortly after releasing the BJP manifesto ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Responding to a question about the National Conference and People's Democratic Party's demand for talks with Pakistan and the restoration of cross-LoC trade, Shah said, "Unless terrorism comes to an end and the trade-terror ecosystem is dismantled, we cannot agree with it."

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the NC's manifesto, which advocates the restoration of Article 370, Shah said, "You should ask this question to the Congress. Whatever they do, nothing is going to happen.

"The agenda of NC cannot get implemented on the ground. Article 370 is the past. It is history. Nobody can bring it back," the Union minister said.

Asked about separatists entering politics through elections, Shah said, "I do not have concerns about separatists. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley, have decided to support Narendra Modi ji in making J&K free of terrorism. I hope that your question has been seen by Rahul Gandhi."

Criticising the contradiction between the NC manifesto and Rahul Gandhi's stance on reservations, Shah said, "There is a contradiction. This is a trait of Congress as they differ in what they say and what they do.

"I want to reassure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Gujjar Bakerwal, Pahari, OBC, Dalit -- the reservation given to them by us -- nobody will snatch it. We will definitely continue," the senior BJP leader said.

Commenting on Omar Abdullah's decision to contest two seats, Shah said, "What can I say? First, he did not want to contest because of fear. Then he contested one seat following pressure on him.

"Now, one seat is not enough, he is contesting two seats. But Omar Sahib, the people are not with you," the Union minister said.

On the rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri migrants, Shah said, "We have given them migrant status in two ways. Those who have come here from the valley are called migrants. A detailed policy will be framed. We will ensure permanent rehabilitation."

He said the government is working on formulating corrective measures for those who had sold their properties at the peak of terrorism.

"At that time, a lot of Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Sikhs sold their properties and did not receive fair prices. We have been working on giving them the proper rate or getting their properties back. The work to provide jobs to 6,000 people in the valley is also complete," he said.

Regarding the demand for statehood restoration, Shah dismissed it as an attempt to mislead people.

"I have clearly said on the floor of Parliament that statehood will be restored. We do not have any reluctance. What is this demand for?"

"I have always accepted it. At an appropriate time, it will be restored. They do not need to demand it. There is nothing else to bat for, so they keep raising this issue," he said.

Responding to Gandhi's remarks that outsiders are ruling J-K, Shah said, "If he says presidential rule is outsider rule, then I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that there was more presidential rule during your time in J&K. Your so-called friends were not even living in the valley then. They were in London. The people were left to die here."

He further added that this rule is necessary because Congress was instrumental in the birth of terrorism, injustice and the failure to scrap Article 370.

Reassuring the public, Shah said, "I cannot spell out the plan but nobody should be afraid. Security measures have been fully implemented by the Narendra Modi government and the J&K administration."

Replying to a question on Abdullah's remarks that unlike outside, Muslims will not be allowed to get suppressed in the valley, Shah dismissed the claim, stating, "Nothing of the sort is happening anywhere. There is no question of it in Kashmir."

He ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked whether the BJP could form a government with NC and PDP in case of a hung assembly, Shah said, "There will be no government by the PDP, NC and Congress ruled by dynasties. Other possibilities, the BJP will explore."