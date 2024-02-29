News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC

'No sympathy' for Shajahan Sheikh, says Calcutta HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 29, 2024 17:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stating that the court has 'no sympathy' for Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the Calcutta high court on Thursday asked his lawyer to appear before it on March 4 when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people at Sandeshkhali will be heard.

IMAGE: Suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh being brought to West Bengal Police Directorate, Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata, on February 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Sheikh's lawyer appeared before the court and sought to make an urgent submission with regard to his client.

Stating that the court has 'no sympathy' for Sheikh, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam asked him to appear before it on Monday, when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing of tribal people at Sandeshkhali is scheduled to be heard.

 

The court said that if Sheikh had given vakalatnama to the lawyer, then his whereabouts were known.

The vakalatnama is a document by which a client authorises a lawyer to represent him/her before the court.

Sheikh, accused of sexual atrocities and land grab was arrested by the state police on Thursday morning.

When Sheikh's lawyer stated that an anticipatory bail prayer made by him was rejected two days ago and four other applications made by him were still pending before the courts, the CJ said that 42 cases were pending against the TMC leader.

The CJ told the lawyer that he will have wonderful work for the next 10 years as he would be busy handling matters relating to Sheikh.

"For the next ten years, you will not have the time to handle any other brief," the CJ said.

He said that the lawyer will need to have a big legal team to handle cases relating to Sheikh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier
TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe
Did Priyanka play role in foiling 'Op Lotus' in HP?
Did Priyanka play role in foiling 'Op Lotus' in HP?
Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu
Netflix gets court nod to air Indrani Mukerjea docu
Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital
Say goodbye to paper certificates, athletes go digital
6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting
6 Himachal Cong MLAs disqualified for cross-voting
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Hours after arrest, TMC suspends Sheikh for 6 yrs

Hours after arrest, TMC suspends Sheikh for 6 yrs

Hope he never...: Sandeshkhali celebrates Sheikh arrest

Hope he never...: Sandeshkhali celebrates Sheikh arrest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances