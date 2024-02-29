News
Hours after arrest, TMC suspends Shajahan Sheikh for 6 yrs

Hours after arrest, TMC suspends Shajahan Sheikh for 6 yrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 29, 2024 16:51 IST
Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grab in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was on Thursday suspended from the party for six years, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

IMAGE: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan being brought to Basirhat Court lockup on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days which witnessed violent protests led by women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

 

Sheikh was the party convenor of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of TMC held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

"We have decided to suspend Shajahan Sheikh from the party for 6 years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing that today.

"But we dare the BJP to suspend leaders, who have corruption cases against them and have several criminal cases against them," O'Brien said at a press conference.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
