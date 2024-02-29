News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier

TMC explains why Sheikh 'couldn't be arrested' earlier

Source: PTI
February 29, 2024 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday hailed the arrest of absconding party leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of torturing villagers in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area, and said it was possible only after the court cleared the decks and accused the opposition of exploiting the earlier 'embargo' on his arrest.

IMAGE: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh being brought out of Basirhat Court by the West Bengal Police on February 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The Bharatiya Janata Party dubbed the arrest as scripted and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police.

Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.

He was arrested from a house at Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said.

 

"Due to a legal tangle, he couldn't be arrested initially. However, after the court clarified that there was no stay on his arrest, the West Bengal Police did its job. The opposition had earlier exploited the embargo on his arrest," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI.

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed that Sheikh can be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police.

On Monday, the high court had directed police to arrest Sheikh, following which the state's ruling party asserted that it does not shield culprits and he would be arrested within seven days.

"We had said he would be arrested in seven days as we were confident of the ability of the state police. Now, the CBI and ED should take action against BJP leaders who are also accused of corruption and other crimes," he said.

The opposition BJP, which had claimed that Sheikh was in 'safe custody' of state police since Tuesday night, dubbed the arrest as scripted.

"It was the TMC and the state police which were shielding the culprits. He has been arrested as part of a well-scripted story. The state administration was forced to arrest him because of continuous agitation by the state BJP unit," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

Sheikh was at large since an ED team that went to raid his house in connection with the alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob of around 1,000 people on January 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hope he never...: Sandeshkhali celebrates Sheikh arrest
Hope he never...: Sandeshkhali celebrates Sheikh arrest
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
'Sandeshkhali was made to happen': Mamata slams BJP
'Sandeshkhali was made to happen': Mamata slams BJP
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Smith pushes for rule reform, urges intervention
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Deepika's Going To Have A Baby!
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Ton-up Cameron Green powers Australia in Wellington
Guess Where Jadeja Is!
Guess Where Jadeja Is!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe

Sheikh Shahjahan tortured tribals, took wages: Probe

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

Explained: What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances