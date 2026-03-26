No shortage, 60 days of fuel stocks available: Govt

The Indian government assures citizens of ample fuel reserves, dismissing rumours of shortages and confirming 60 days of fuel stock cover amidst misinformation campaigns.

IMAGE: People wait with their vehicles to get their tanks refilled at a fuel station, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India possesses approximately 60 days of fuel stock cover, including crude oil, refined products, and strategic reserves, ensuring a stable supply.

Indian refineries are operating at over 100% utilisation, with crude oil supplies secured for the next 60 days, eliminating any supply gap concerns.

The government dismisses reports of petrol, diesel, and LPG shortages as a deliberate misinformation campaign intended to incite panic buying.

LPG supplies are sufficient, with increased domestic production and secured imports from multiple countries guaranteeing steady availability.

The government warns against misleading social media posts and fabricated claims of shortages, threatening action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

"Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said.

"Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap."

India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.

"Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis," it said.

"Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of what happens globally."

India secured for next many months: Govt

With next two months of crude procurement already secured, India is completely secure for next many months and the quantity in strategic cavern storage becomes secondary in such a supply situation, it said.

"Any representation that India's reserves are depleted or insufficient should be dismissed with the disdain it deserves," the ministry said.

It added that crude supplies remain stable despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with higher volumes from alternative sources offsetting any disruption. Indian refiners are operating at above full capacity, and crude supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured.

The ministry said India currently has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, including crude, refined products and strategic reserves, countering claims of critically low inventories.

LPG supplies are also sufficient, it said, with domestic production increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries, ensuring steady availability.

Government Warns Against Misinformation

The government warned that misleading social media posts and fabricated claims of shortages or emergency measures were being spread to create unnecessary anxiety, and said action will be taken against those responsible.