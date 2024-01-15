News
Rediff.com  » News » No respite from cold wave as Delhi shivers at 3.3 deg C

No respite from cold wave as Delhi shivers at 3.3 deg C

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 15, 2024 12:13 IST
Delhi continued to reel under cold conditions on Monday morning as it recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 3.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

 

IMAGE: A dense blanket of fog enveloped Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city, weather officials said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius, which was the previous lowest of the season.

 

This was a marginal dip from Saturday's 3.6 degree Celsius and Friday's 3.9 degrees Celsius -- both of which were the season's lowest on the day.

The IMD has predicted very dense fog for Tuesday. It has predicted that cold wave conditions will prevail on Monday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
