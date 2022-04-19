News
Rediff.com  » News » Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Heavy police deployment to continue in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2022 13:57 IST
Heavy deployment of security personnel in violence-hit Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi will continue till the time normalcy returns, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

 

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said that the presence of police personnel in sensitive areas, including Jahangirpuri, will continue till the situation becomes normal.

Speaking to a television news channel, Asthana had said, "We have deployed adequate force not only in Jahangirpuri, but in other areas also. We will use technology for surveillance and are monitoring the situation to make sure that no untoward incident occurs in the future."

Meanwhile, the road in front of the mosque where the procession was allegedly attacked has been shut and the entire area cordoned off with barricades by police.

Police have also pitched tents near the barricades.

Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Drones are also being used in the sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance, police said.

All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident, said.

On Monday, a peace march was organised by police along with the members of Aman Committee in Jahangirpuri area.

The committee appealed to the people of the area to maintain peace and harmony, not to spread and trust rumours or misinformation and to report mischievous activities, police said.

 

