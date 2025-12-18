HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No PUC, no fuel; curbs on vehicles: Pollution rules in Delhi from today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 18, 2025 09:03 IST

The ban on entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force in the national capital on Thursday, as authorities stepped up measures to tackle worsening air pollution.

IMAGE: A drone visual shows Mayur Vihar-1 area as the Air Quality Index remains in ‘very poor’ category in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Fuel pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, and this is being enforced with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.

According to officials, 580 police personnel have been deployed at 126 checkpoints, including borders.

 

Additionally, enforcement teams of the Transport Department have been deputed at petrol pumps and border points for effective implementation, they added.

The entry ban on non-compliant BS-VI vehicles, however, does not apply to vehicles running on CNG or electric power, public transport, vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Vehicles carrying construction materials are also not permitted to enter the city under the GRAP IV restrictions.

