HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi chokes as air quality nears 'severe' level

Delhi chokes as air quality nears 'severe' level

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 11:06 IST

x

A thick blanket of smog shrouded the national capital on Saturday morning with an air quality index (AQI) of 397, on the brinks of the 'severe' category.

IMAGE: People walk at Kartavya Path amid dense smog as Delhi's air quality deteriorates. Photograph: Ankit Tyagi/ANI Photo

Of the total monitoring stations in Delhi, 21 were in the 'severe' category with AQI readings crossing the 400-mark, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB data, Wazirpur registered the highest AQI at 445, followed by Vivek Vihar at 444, Jahangirpuri at 442, Anand Vihar at 439, and 437 each in Ashok Vihar and Rohini.

 

Narela recorded an AQI of 432, followed by 431 in Pratapganj, 430 in Mundka, and 429 each in Bawana, ITO and Nehru Nagar, it added.

The AQI stood at 423 each in Chandni Chowk and Punjabi Bagh, while Siri Fort and Sonia Vihar each recorded 424, the CPCB data added.

It further noted that Burari Crossing registered an AQI of 414, followed by 409 at Karni Singh Shooting Range, 408 each in North Campus and RK Puram, 404 at and Okhla Phase 2.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', according to CPCB.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday and may deteriorate further, with conditions expected to slip into the 'severe' category on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing Kills More People Than Air Pollution'
'Nothing Kills More People Than Air Pollution'
Not Delhi, but this Indian city tops pollution chart: Report
Not Delhi, but this Indian city tops pollution chart: Report
Delhi smog: How to save yourself
Delhi smog: How to save yourself
Delhi orders 50% WFH as air quality worsens
Delhi orders 50% WFH as air quality worsens
Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air
Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian sisters take Internet by storm7:05

Meet Gujarat's 'Biker Dadis': At 87 and 84, octogenarian...

Messi mania grips Kolkata as thousands welcome Argentine icon5:11

Messi mania grips Kolkata as thousands welcome Argentine...

'Cancelled our honeymoon for Messi'0:56

'Cancelled our honeymoon for Messi'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO