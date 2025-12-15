Dense fog blankets Delhi; air travel advisory issued

Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

IMAGE: A thick layer of toxic smog blankets Delhi on Monday morning. Photograph: ANI on X

This continues the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 pm.

Large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 409, placing it in the 'severe' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS and Yashobhoomi.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Aya Nagar (406), Chandini Chowk (437), RK Puram (477) and Dwarka Sector 8 (462), were recorded in the 'severe' category. Wazirpur also experienced poor air quality, with an AQI of 500.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Airlines also cautioned passengers about possible delays.

In an advisory on X, Delhi Airport said flight operations may be impacted due to dense fog and urged travellers to check flight status with their respective airlines.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed 19 teams for a road-inspection drive on December 12.

This drive was conducted as part of the Commission's ongoing monitoring and enforcement under the statutory framework and provisions of the extant GRAP.

According to the release, a total of 136 road stretches within the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) jurisdiction were inspected across Delhi.

According to the final compiled data, 15 road stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 38 showed moderate dust, 61 recorded low dust intensity, and 22 stretches had no visible dust.

Road stretches with accumulation of MSW and C&D waste were reported to be 55 and 53, respectively. 6 stretches were reported to have evidence of MSW/ Biomass burning, the release said.

The above observations clearly indicate gaps and recurring negligence in the maintenance of the affected stretches.

It highlighted the need for DDA to enhance operational efficiency and implement prompt corrective measures through consistent, timely dust-mitigation interventions. The agency also needs to improve compliance across all road stretches for MSW/Biomass burning, it was highlighted.

The Commission observed that these kinds of incidents impact particulate matter levels in Delhi and emphasised the need for strengthened on-ground action, including regular mechanical sweeping, timely disposal of collected dust, maintenance of road shoulders and central verges in addition to deployment of water-sprinkling/ dust-suppression systems and focused action(s) for prevention of open burning cases across all stretches maintained by DDA.