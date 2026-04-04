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Home  » News » No print ads by political parties on April 8-9 without clearance: EC

No print ads by political parties on April 8-9 without clearance: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: April 04, 2026 18:51 IST

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The Election Commission has mandated pre-certification for all political advertisements in Kerala's print media before the assembly elections to ensure fair and accurate information reaches voters.

Election Commission of India

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

Key Points

  • The Election Commission mandates pre-certification for all print advertisements by political parties in Kerala before the Assembly elections.
  • This directive aims to prevent misleading or inflammatory advertisements from influencing voters during the critical final stages of the election.
  • The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level will handle the pre-certification process.
  • Political parties and candidates must submit their proposed advertisements to the MCMC at least two days before publication.
  • The Election Commission's authority to issue these directives is derived from Article 324 of the Constitution.

The Election Commission has directed all political parties and candidates contesting in the Kerala Assembly polls on April 9, not to publish any advertisements in print media, on polling day and its eve, without getting the contents pre-certified by the MCMC committee.

The directive, issued by Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar late Friday night, stated that offending, misleading, or inflammatory advertisements published in print media during the final stages of an election can vitiate the entire electoral process.

 

"At such a critical juncture, affected parties and candidates often lack the opportunity to provide necessary rebuttals," it said.

New Regulations for Print Advertisements

Therefore, exercising the powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC directed that no political party, candidate, organisation, or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on April 8 and 9 unless the contents are got pre-certified from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level as the case may be, the order issued by the CEO said.

Article 324 vests the power of superintendence, direction, and control of elections in the EC.

It further said that the applicants must submit their proposed advertisements to the state or district MCMC not later than two days prior to the date of publication of the advertisement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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