News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC asks Karnataka govt to stop ads on its work in Telangana papers

EC asks Karnataka govt to stop ads on its work in Telangana papers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 27, 2023 22:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Monday asked the Congress government in Karnataka to stop publishing advertisements about its work in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana and sought an explanation from it for not seeking prior approval as mandated under the poll code.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah receives complaints from the public during a day-long Janata Darshan at CM's residential office Krishna, in Bengaluru, November 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Commission in the matter, alleging that the Congress has violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct with its government in Karnataka by putting out advertisements in the Telangana media with an eye on the November 30 assembly polls there.

 

The BRS too approached the poll panel on the issue.

In a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, the Commission said the state government did not obtain prior approval from it for publishing the advertisements, an action violative of the poll code instructions issued to central and state governments years ago.

It also said the publication of any such advertisement by the government of Karnataka in Telangana should stop with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the state government from the Commission.

It has sought an explanation by 5 pm on Tuesday on the circumstances that led to the violation of the Commission's Model Code of Conduct instructions.

In its letter, the Commission also asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against the secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations for violations of procedure as required under MCC instructions.

In the past, the Commission had observed that certain advertisements highlighting welfare schemes and achievements of the central and state governments were being published by some non-poll going states in the newspapers in poll-bound states.

The Commission had considered this to be a violation of the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct.

In 2013, it had directed that, in future, all such advertisements issued by non-poll-going states during the Model Code of Conduct period would be forwarded to the Commission for clearance before they are sent for publication in newspapers having edition or circulation in the poll-bound states.

Assembly polls are due in Telangana on November 30, with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party locked in a keen battle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
Requests to EC: Ban on Shah, Yogi; FIR against Kharge
EC asks T'gana govt to halt aid to farmers amid poll
EC asks T'gana govt to halt aid to farmers amid poll
BJP seeks EC action against Rahul, Priyanka
BJP seeks EC action against Rahul, Priyanka
Prannoy, Lakshya pull out from Syed Modi International
Prannoy, Lakshya pull out from Syed Modi International
27 killed in lightning strikes as rain batters Gujarat
27 killed in lightning strikes as rain batters Gujarat
Rat-hole miners in tunnel as vertical drilling underway
Rat-hole miners in tunnel as vertical drilling underway
EC must have power to derecognise parties: Plea in SC
EC must have power to derecognise parties: Plea in SC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC notice to Cong on 'rate card' ads against BJP

EC notice to Cong on 'rate card' ads against BJP

Kharge's son gets EC notice for 'nalayak' Modi remark

Kharge's son gets EC notice for 'nalayak' Modi remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances