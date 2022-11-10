News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No normalcy with China without peace in border areas: Jaishankar

No normalcy with China without peace in border areas: Jaishankar

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 10, 2022 22:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday asserted that India's relationship with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas and there is no ambiguity in New Delhi's signalling to that country.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

"I am saying that unless there is peace and tranquillity in the border areas, unless there is observance of agreements and no unilateral attempt made to change status quo, the relationship cannot be normal and is not normal," Jaishankar said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes, he said what happened in 2020 was an "attempt by one party, and we know which one, to depart from agreements and understandings and that is at the heart of the issue".

 

"Have we made progress from then? In some respects, yes. Relatively speaking there were multiple friction points. In those friction points, there were dangerously close up deployments by the military, I think some of those issues have been worked out keeping in mind equal and mutual security," Jaishankar said.

"But there are some which still need to be worked upon. I think it's in the nature of what I do that...it's important to persevere and to keep pushing. Because it is tough or it is complicated, you don't say, well that's not going to happen," he said.

The external affairs minister hoped that there will be realisation in China that the present situation is not even in its interest.

"I keep on at it and I do genuinely believe that there will be, there should be a realisation that the present state of relations is not even in China's own interest," he said.

"We are doing a lot of things in terms of various policies and various pronouncements and the state of relations after all, ask yourself if you are an objective observer, looking at the state of relations would you suggest that everything is okay and this can carry on without any negative impact for the parties concerned, I don't think so," he added.

Jaishankar said there is no ambiguity in India's messaging to China.

"I don't think there is any ambiguity about our signalling and our messaging. They will weigh it from their interests and where they are but... it isn't just a matter of public sentiment, and public sentiment is strong... I think it is government policy, it is national thinking, public sentiment and strategic calculation. I do not think that the current state can continue without damage to the relationship," he said.

Ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

There has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions of eastern Ladakh though the two sides withdrew troops from a number of friction points following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
'China does not want to mend fences with India'
'China does not want to mend fences with India'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
Andaman ex-chief secretary arrested in gang-rape case
Andaman ex-chief secretary arrested in gang-rape case
Vote for lotus will boost my strength: PM to HP voters
Vote for lotus will boost my strength: PM to HP voters
NSE alerts investors against guaranteed return plans
NSE alerts investors against guaranteed return plans
Did playing in BBL give England players an advantage?
Did playing in BBL give England players an advantage?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China objects to Indo-US military drills near LAC

China objects to Indo-US military drills near LAC

Can India Fight A Three-Front War?

Can India Fight A Three-Front War?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances