No need for outsiders to destroy family legacy: Lalu's daughter

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday criticised the members of her family for allegedly destroying a legacy, and claimed that outsiders are not needed for that.

IMAGE: Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya. Photograph: @RohiniAcharya2/X

Acharya did not name anyone in her post on X.

She also alleged that attempts were being made to "wipe out signs of those who gave identity and existence to a legacy".

"There is no need for outsiders to destroy the great legacy that was created and established with a great effort. our loved ones are enough for that. 'Newly made own' and 'our own' are more than enough," Prasad's daughter wrote a post on X.

Without naming anyone, she also claimed that it was "shocking that our own are trying to wipe out signs of those who gave identity and existence to a legacy".

"When arrogance takes over, destructive forces become the eyes, nose and ears, such forces control a person's thinking and judgment. It happens when the veil falls over wisdom," she said.

It was speculated that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party.

After the RJD was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls last year, Acharya, a doctor by qualification, who chose to become a homemaker and settled down with her Singapore-based husband, had announced that she was "quitting politics" and severed ties with the family.

"I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I am taking all the blame," she had written in her post in November last year.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of the RJD supremo.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi's old friend, hailing from a political family in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year's Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

The RJD's seat tally slipped from 75 to 24 in the Bihar assembly polls last year.