HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Lalu's daughter quits politics, says 'disowning my family'

Lalu's daughter quits politics, says 'disowning my family'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 16:37 IST

x

A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls, party president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday announced that she was "quitting politics" and severed ties with the family.

IMAGE: Rohini Acharya with mother Rabri Devi and brother Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: @RohiniAcharya2/X

Acharya, a doctor by qualification, who chose to become a homemaker and settled with her Singapore-based husband, made the announcement in a cryptic post on her X handle.

 

"I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame," she wrote in her post.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi's old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

It was not clear from Acharya's post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her. The two were not available for comments either.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year's Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

It was speculated that she was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

The RJD's seat tally slipped to 24 from 75 in the Bihar assembly polls.

The ruling NDA decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's enduring appeal and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally RJD.

The massive scale of the victory of the National Democratic Alliance can be gauged from the fact that its two main constituents--BJP and JD(U)-- clocked a nearly 85 per cent strike rate in 101 seats each they had contested.

The alliance secured a "200 paar" win for a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Loneliness Of Tejashwi Yadav
The Loneliness Of Tejashwi Yadav
Did Tejashwi fail to counter NDA's 'jungle raj' narrative?
Did Tejashwi fail to counter NDA's 'jungle raj' narrative?
'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'
'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'
'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

High security in place at Pakistan s Rawalpindi stadium to protect Sri Lankan cricketers4:12

High security in place at Pakistan s Rawalpindi stadium...

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as AIMIM performs on par with Congress1:04

Bihar Elections Result Its shocking , Shakeel Ahmad as...

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda6:39

PM Modi visits Dediapada to mark 150th birth anniversary...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO