'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me publicly: Lalu's daughter

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Tuesday slammed those who accused her of giving a "filthy kidney" to her ailing father and challenged them to an open debate with her on the issue.

IMAGE: Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya speaks to media, in New Delhi, November 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Acharya also asked these people to donate their kidneys to millions of patients needing the organ "in the name of Lalu ji".

Following the RJD's poll debacle, Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father. She has also claimed that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

"Those people who want to do something in the name of Lalu Ji should stop pretending to show false sympathy. They should come forward for donating their kidneys to those millions of poor people who are counting their last breaths in hospitals and need kidneys donate their kidneys in the name of Lalu Ji," Acharya said in a post on X.

The 47-year-old, who is based in Singapore, said, "Those who dare to call a married daughter who donates a kidney to her father wrong should muster the guts to have an open debate with that daughter on an open platform".

Those who call a daughter's kidney "filthy" should be the first to start the great act of donating kidneys to the needy, she said.

"The Haryanvi Mahapurush should do it, sycophant journalists should do it, and the Haryanvi devotees and troll followers who never tire of abusing me should do it," she said in the post.

The "Haryanavi" jibe was apparently aimed at Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav.

"Those whose blood dries up at the mere mention of donating a bottle of blood, give sermons on donating kidneys?" she asked.

Acharya also shared a video on her X handle in which she was seen (though her face was not visible) screaming at a journalist who allegedly said something about the incident, involving her, which she did not like.

In her outbursts, Acharya has also targeted another close aide of her brother, Rameez, who is said to be a son-in-law of Rizwan Zaheer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a former MP from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

In her couple of posts earlier on her X handle, Acharya alleged "I was sworn at (gandi galiyan di gayi)" and was "accused of having given my filthy (gandi) kidney to my father" in exchange for "crores of rupees and a party ticket".

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Prasad a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran.

In her earlier posts, she rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well being of my three children".

Several National Democratic Alliance leaders also commented on the ongoing internal fight in Yadav's family. Former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Whatever has happened is wrong. It should not have happened."

Another Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that he did not want to comment on the Yadav family's internal matter, but he said, "It's very painful".