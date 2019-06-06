News
Rediff.com  » News » No Modi-Imran meet at SCO Summit: MEA

No Modi-Imran meet at SCO Summit: MEA

June 06, 2019 17:41 IST

No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

 

Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that "to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister".

