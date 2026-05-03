No Minority Consolidation Against LDF, Says Kerala Minister

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev confidently dismisses any possibility of minority consolidation against the ruling LDF in the Assembly elections, citing the government's firm stance and lack of minority grievances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala Minister P Rajeev dismisses claims of minority consolidation against the ruling LDF.

Rajeev asserts that minorities in Kerala have no grievances against the state government.

The Left administration has taken a firm stand against the Centre's 'excesses of power', according to Rajeev.

Rajeev expresses confidence in the LDF's electoral outcome and his own victory in Kalamassery.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday asserted that there was no scope for any minority consolidation against the ruling LDF in the Assembly polls, dismissing the Congress party's reported expectations on the issue.

LDF's Stance on Minority Issues

He said minorities in Kerala have no grievances against the state government and noted that the Left administration had taken a firm, uncompromising stand against what he termed the Centre's "excesses of power".

Congress Party's Trustworthiness

Rajeev further claimed that minorities and people with a secular outlook in the state do not consider the Congress a trustworthy party on such matters, and therefore, such political assumptions no longer hold relevance.

Confidence in Electoral Victory

Expressing confidence in the electoral outcome, he said the LDF would secure a favourable verdict and exuded optimism about his own prospects, stating that he would win from Kalamassery with a comfortable margin.

Elections to the 140-seat Kerala Assembly were held on April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.