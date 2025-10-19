HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'No Kings' protests draw 7 mn across US against Trump policies

'No Kings' protests draw 7 mn across US against Trump policies

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 19, 2025 13:35 IST

The No Kings Protest saw a turnout of nearly seven million protesters, CNN reported on Sunday, citing organisers.

IMAGE: A protester holds a sign depicting Donald J Trump and Elon Musk outside New York's City Hall, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The protests have seen turnouts from more than 2,700 cities and towns across the United States with people voicing strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's administration and policies.

 

According to CNN, the number was higher by two million when compared to the first round of the 'No Kings Protest', which took place in June earlier this year.

According to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.

CNN reported that Chicago, which stands as the epicenter of Trump's immigration crackdown, people rallied with homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters, waving upside-down American flags along with a few Mexican and Pride flags.

In Los Angeles, demonstrators appeared in inflatable costumes waving American flags across the streets.

While in the national capital, the current and former federal employees took to Pennsylvania Avenue on Day 18 of the government shutdown, and rallied for a calmer political rhetoric.

Despite the mounting opposition, the White House on Sunday (local time), shared a screengrab on X where the US President was seen wearing the Emperor's crown.

The demonstrations come at a time of heightened political tension, amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill.

Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.

Meanwhile, in New York City, authorities reported that the protests remained peaceful throughout the day, despite the massive turnout of 100,000 across all five boroughs. It further stated that no protest-related arrests were made.

"The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time, and all traffic closures have been lifted. We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests," the New York Police Department said in a statement on X.

