No headway as India, China hold another round of talks

No headway as India, China hold another round of talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 21, 2024 13:07 IST
India and China agreed to maintain "peace and tranquillity" on the ground in border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh during a fresh round of high-level military talks earlier this week.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel patrol the border with China in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, there was no clear forward movement at Monday's talks in resolution of the more than three-and-half-year lingering row in a number of friction points, people familiar with the matter said.

The 21st round of the India-China corps commander level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on February 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

"The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," it said in a statement.

The MEA said the two sides shared their perspectives on the matter in the talks held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms," it said.

"They also committed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim," the MEA added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
