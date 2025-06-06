Before Trump And Elon Musk Fell Out...

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been firing shots on their respective socials -- X and Truth Social -- all day and most of the evening Thursday, each tweet more bitter than the one previous.

Before the world's richest human being and the planet's most powerful person fell out, they hung out almost all the time.

On returning to the Oval Office, Trump assigned Musk to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE') and slash government spending.

POTUS also consulted Musk on AI policy, EV infrastructure, and space funding. Trump seemed to appreciate Musk's cultural clout and business acumen.

These photographs are from last Friday when Musk announced he was leaving government and heading back to run his business empire which had encountered severe turbulence.

IMAGE: Elon Musk receives a golden key from Trump in the Oval Office, May 30, 2025. Photographs: Nathan Howard/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Musk address a press conference in the Oval Office. There were no signs of what was to come a week later.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff