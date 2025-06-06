HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Before Trump And Elon Musk Fell Out...

Before Trump And Elon Musk Fell Out...

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 13:07 IST

x

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been firing shots on their respective socials -- X and Truth Social -- all day and most of the evening Thursday, each tweet more bitter than the one previous.

Before the world's richest human being and the planet's most powerful person fell out, they hung out almost all the time.

On returning to the Oval Office, Trump assigned Musk to oversee the Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE') and slash government spending.

POTUS also consulted Musk on AI policy, EV infrastructure, and space funding. Trump seemed to appreciate Musk's cultural clout and business acumen.

These photographs are from last Friday when Musk announced he was leaving government and heading back to run his business empire which had encountered severe turbulence.

 

IMAGE: Elon Musk receives a golden key from Trump in the Oval Office, May 30, 2025. Photographs: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump and Musk address a press conference in the Oval Office. There were no signs of what was to come a week later.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier
Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier
Elon Musk exits Trump administration after criticising Prez
Elon Musk exits Trump administration after criticising Prez
Musk In Chainsaw Massacre Mood At DOGE
Musk In Chainsaw Massacre Mood At DOGE
What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE
What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE
Are Trump and Musk Dismantling American Democracy?
Are Trump and Musk Dismantling American Democracy?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kashmir Linked To Kanyakumari By Rail!

webstory image 2

Malvani-Style Prawn Curry: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World Environment Day2:01

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling at his residence on World...

DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera over B'luru stampede3:02

DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera over B'luru stampede

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly Min Ashwini Vaishnav accompanies1:05

PM Modi Interacts with USBRL project team, CM Omar, Rly...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD