'Trump Will Unite America Provided...'

'...he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory.'

IMAGE: Donald J Trump takes the oath as the 47th president of the United States, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

Donald J Trump is in the Oval Office and Indian Americans keenly watch the policies POTUS will bring during his second term and how it will affect them and America's relations with the mother country.

Strengthening US-India Ties

Former Ohio state Senator Niraj Antani, reflecting on Trump's first term, expressed optimism about a renewed focus on US-India relations.

"President Trump made historic progress in his first term, with significant defense deals, natural gas LNG agreements, and strengthening ties with India. Something that we've not seen in the last four years, under Joe Biden," Antani, a Republican politician said, emphasizing the importance of the US-India trade and security partnership.

He also highlighted the attendance of India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, as evidence of the strong relationship between the two nations.

Border Control and Healthcare Reform

For Priti Pandya-Patel, chairwoman of the New Jersey Republican Party South Asian Coalition, the focus is on domestic issues.

"Like many, I'm hoping for world peace, stricter border controls, and healthcare reform that support healthcare providers," she shared.

Pandya-Patel expressed optimism that Trump's policies could lead to a stronger economy and improved security.

"I feel confident that the US will be more stable and protected in the coming years," she said.

Immigration and Unity

IMAGE: A rally against Trump's policy of immigration in New York City, January 18, 2025. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jasmin Singh, a leading expert in immigration law with extensive experience in both business and family cases, emphasized the complexities of immigration reform.

"Trump put immigration at the center of his campaign and won the election. Clearly, immigration is a top priority for Americans. I hope on the family side of immigration, Trump can create policies which control illegal immigration in a humane way," she noted.

Singh pointed to the ongoing H-1B visa challenges, stating, "Currently, the US can only issue 85,000 H-1B visas per fiscal year. Trump has indicated he is seeking to expand the H-1B program. Trump will need to show the US has more control over the flow of immigration at the border."

However, she acknowledged lingering unease over the January 6 investigations, adding, "The ongoing investigations and lawsuits continue with no closure which leaves a lot of people uneasy about the repercussions of attacking the state of the democracy."

Economic Growth and Unity

Jeevan Zutshi, founder of the Indo-American Community Federation, expressed hope that President Trump would deliver on his campaign promises.

"I feel confident that he will unite the country provided he keeps his campaign promises, does what he said he will do which led to his huge victory," he said.

Zutshi highlighted Trump's plans for economic growth through tax cuts, reduced regulations, and infrastructure investments, as well as his trade policies.

"Trump's trade policies, including tariffs on foreign imports, could have significant implications for the US economy. He may need to balance his desire to protect American industries with the risk of triggering trade wars and higher inflation," he cautioned.

Zutshi also praised the peaceful transfer of power as a hallmark of US democracy, calling it "a testament to the resilience of the US democratic system, which has endured for over two centuries."

IMAGE: Trump speaks at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on inauguration day, January 20, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Looking Ahead

As the Trump administration embarks on its second term, Indian Americans remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

While priorities differ -- from immigration reform to economic stability and US-India relations -- many hope for progress and unity under the new administration.

As Senator Antani summarized, "The coming years are an opportunity to build on past successes and address the challenges that remain."