Hyderabad Police Reassure Public: No Fuel or LPG Shortages

Hyderabad Police reassure residents that there are ample fuel and LPG supplies, urging calm and discouraging panic buying to prevent unnecessary disruptions.

Key Points Hyderabad Police Commissioner assures citizens of adequate fuel and LPG supplies.

There is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, with supply running smoothly.

Citizens are urged not to panic or rush to fuel stations to avoid congestion.

Hyderabad City Police is monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant departments.

The police advise the public to remain calm and avoid spreading or believing in rumours.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday said there is no shortage of fuel or LPG cylinders in the city.

Sajjanar in a post on 'X' said adequate stocks are available and supply is running smoothly across the city.

"Citizens are requested not to panic or rush to fuel stations, as such actions may lead to unnecessary congestion and disruption," he said.

Hyderabad City Police is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all departments concerned, the Commissioner said.

Police further urged everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading or believing in rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure normalcy is maintained.