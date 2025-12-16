HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Zubeen Garg's Final Podcast To Help Artistes

Zubeen Garg's Final Podcast To Help Artistes

By SABIR NISHAT
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 08:11 IST

x

Revenue generated from the final podcast featuring Zubeen Garg will be placed in a 20-year fixed deposit to support emerging artists.

IMAGE: Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19. Photograph: ANI Photo

A podcast recorded by Assamese writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Rita Choudhury with iconic singer Zubeen Garg just days before his sudden death has crossed over three million views on YouTube and generated revenue amounting to $2,909.

Choudhury announced on Sunday that the proceeds from the podcast will be utilised to support budding artists, in keeping with the principles and values that Zubeen Garg upheld throughout his cultural career.

The amount will be placed in a fixed deposit for 20 years, and the corpus will be used to assist emerging talents.

'This is the money left behind by Zubeen. We will make a fixed deposit of the money for 20 years, and the corpus will be utilised to support new artists,' Choudhury said.

The fixed deposit will be made in the name of Adharxila, a trust headed by her that has been working towards the promotion of culture and literature in Assam.

'This initiative is a tribute to Zubeen Garg, who supported numerous young artists and made significant contributions to nurturing new talent during his lifetime,' Choudhury said.

 

Photograph: Zubeen Garg/Instagram

Zubeen Garg, celebrated singer, musician, lyricist, actor and filmmaker, died in Singapore on September 19 while he was there to participate in the Northeast India Festival as a cultural ambassador.

The podcast was recorded shortly before his visit to Singapore and was uploaded on YouTube soon after his death.

His death brought life across Assam and beyond to a standstill, with shocked fans and followers widely sharing the podcast, which offered insights into lesser-known aspects of the singer's life, struggles and career.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has claimed that Garg was murdered, and a chargesheet has been filed against seven people in connection with the case.

Adharxila will organise the Brahmaputra Literature Festival in Sivasagar from February 6 to 8, during which tributes will be paid to Zubeen Garg.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

SABIR NISHAT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Zubeen Was A Pure Soul'
'Zubeen Was A Pure Soul'
Zubeen Garg: The Voice That United A Divided Land
Zubeen Garg: The Voice That United A Divided Land
'Farewell Zubeen! There Will Never Be Another You'
'Farewell Zubeen! There Will Never Be Another You'
The Voice Behind Gangster's Ya Ali
Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg
Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White1:10

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez arrive in Jamnagar to visit Vantara1:27

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez arrive in Jamnagar to visit...

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch2:02

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO