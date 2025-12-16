Zubeen Garg's Final Podcast To Help Artistes

Revenue generated from the final podcast featuring Zubeen Garg will be placed in a 20-year fixed deposit to support emerging artists.

IMAGE: Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19. Photograph: ANI Photo

A podcast recorded by Assamese writer and Sahitya Akademi award winner Rita Choudhury with iconic singer Zubeen Garg just days before his sudden death has crossed over three million views on YouTube and generated revenue amounting to $2,909.

Choudhury announced on Sunday that the proceeds from the podcast will be utilised to support budding artists, in keeping with the principles and values that Zubeen Garg upheld throughout his cultural career.

The amount will be placed in a fixed deposit for 20 years, and the corpus will be used to assist emerging talents.

'This is the money left behind by Zubeen. We will make a fixed deposit of the money for 20 years, and the corpus will be utilised to support new artists,' Choudhury said.

The fixed deposit will be made in the name of Adharxila, a trust headed by her that has been working towards the promotion of culture and literature in Assam.

'This initiative is a tribute to Zubeen Garg, who supported numerous young artists and made significant contributions to nurturing new talent during his lifetime,' Choudhury said.

Photograph: Zubeen Garg/Instagram

Zubeen Garg, celebrated singer, musician, lyricist, actor and filmmaker, died in Singapore on September 19 while he was there to participate in the Northeast India Festival as a cultural ambassador.

The podcast was recorded shortly before his visit to Singapore and was uploaded on YouTube soon after his death.

His death brought life across Assam and beyond to a standstill, with shocked fans and followers widely sharing the podcast, which offered insights into lesser-known aspects of the singer's life, struggles and career.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has claimed that Garg was murdered, and a chargesheet has been filed against seven people in connection with the case.

Adharxila will organise the Brahmaputra Literature Festival in Sivasagar from February 6 to 8, during which tributes will be paid to Zubeen Garg.

