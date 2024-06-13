News
No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 13, 2024 15:23 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), saying there is no evidence of it.

IMAGE: BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath as cabinet minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"There is no evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded, it is a very credible body," Pradhan told reporters.

 

"The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and we will abide by its decision. We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," he added.

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.

If these candidates do not wish to take up the re-test, then their earlier marks, sans the grace marks, will be given for the purpose of results.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
