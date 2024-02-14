News
No entry: Darul Uloom Deoband won't host politicians until LS polls

No entry: Darul Uloom Deoband won't host politicians until LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 14, 2024 17:49 IST
Darul Uloom, an Islamic educational institution located in Deoband, announced on Wednesday that its 'Ulemas' will not meet with leaders of political parties or click photographs with them until the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: A view of Darul Uloom, Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ashraf Usmani, a spokesperson of Darul Uloom Deoband, described the step as being taken under the direction of the institution's 'Mohtamim' (head) Abul Qasim Nomani.

 

Usmani told PTI that crores of people in the country follow the decisions of Deoband Darul Uloom. At the time of elections, many political leaders often turn to Darul Uloom, take photos with the Ulemas and share them on social media to woo voters.

According to him, Nomani said that Darul Uloom would not support any political party during the elections because every citizen has the right to vote and every citizen should vote according to their own beliefs in the interest of the country.

"Darul Uloom does not want to take any step that might influence voters of any particular religion," Nomani said.

"On normal days, when leaders come to Darul Uloom, they are welcomed, but in view of the elections ahead, the Ulemas of Darul Uloom will not welcome or meet with any representative or leader of any political party," the spokesperson added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
