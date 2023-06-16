News
Deoband bans students from learning English, gets notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 16, 2023 13:01 IST
Taking suo-motu cognisance of the Darul Uloom Deoband banning its students from taking courses in subjects like English at other institutions while they are enrolled at this well-known Islamic seminary, the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities has issued a notice to an official of the madrassa.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement issued , commission Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqui said, "Through social media, it has come to the notice of the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities chairman that the students, while taking education, cannot take education in any other medium (English). Taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the manager of the education department (naazim majlis taaleem) of the Darul Uloom Deoband to be present before the commission at 12 noon on June 21, along with your report."

 

In the statement issued on Thursday, the commission also said the violation of any order or directive of the commission is a punishable offence under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Darul Uloom Deoband has said it has imposed the ban because imparting education at the seminary gets affected when students pursue courses at coaching centres outside. It has also clarified that it has an English department of its own.

A recent order from the Darul Uloom Deoband's education department mentioned English in particular, indicating that it is perhaps among the favourite courses that students opt for outside.

"Students are informed that no other course (English etc.) will be allowed while pursuing education at the Darul Uloom Deoband," the order in Urdu read. It said if such conduct is proved through "reliable sources", the students will be expelled.

The order also warned the students against remaining in their rooms while their classes are on. The administration will check the rooms, it said.

