News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Islamic seminary makes police verification must for admission

Islamic seminary makes police verification must for admission

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Dar ul-Uloom madrasa at Deoband.

Islamic educational institution Darul Uloom Deoband has made this year's admission process more stringent by making police verification of the documents submitted by the applicants mandatory, the institute's management said on Friday.

"Students seeking admission this year will have to submit their documents, including their Aadhaar cards, original residence certificates and an affidavit, which would be checked and verified by government agencies, including the local intelligence unit (LIU) of the police," Darul Uloom's Naib Mohtamim (deputy vice chancellor) Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi said in a statement.

 

Those seeking admission will have to submit their previous madrasa certificates, the marksheets obtained from there and the Aadhaar cards of the applicants and their fathers including their mobile numbers, he said.

In case the ID is found wrong, the student will not only be expelled but legal action can also be taken against him.

Talking about outstation students, Madrasi said, "No one is exempted in this regard. "

"Students of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Assam etc will (also) have to bring their original residence certificates and affidavits, without which the admission process will not be completed," he added.

Those who cannot submit the required documents should not come for admission because such students will not be enrolled, Madrasi said.

Darul Uloom is a leading Islamic seminary in India where the Sunni Deobandi Islamic movement began. It is located in Deoband, a town in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The seminary was established by Muhammad Qasim Nanautavi, Fazlur Rahman Usmani, Sayyid Muhammad Abid and others in 1866.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Deoband: Rumblings in the 'Fortress of Faith'
Deoband: Rumblings in the 'Fortress of Faith'
Deoband asks Saudi Arabia to rethink ban on Tablighis
Deoband asks Saudi Arabia to rethink ban on Tablighis
UP's lone Muslim minister bats for common civil code
UP's lone Muslim minister bats for common civil code
Indira feared Mujib-like end to family, reveals book
Indira feared Mujib-like end to family, reveals book
The Soul Catcher
The Soul Catcher
Maya, Akhilesh spar over 'want to become PM' remark
Maya, Akhilesh spar over 'want to become PM' remark
India has changed its stance on Tibet: Penpa Tsering
India has changed its stance on Tibet: Penpa Tsering
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What the Deoband controversy is all about

What the Deoband controversy is all about

Fatwa against chanting of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' issued by Darul Uloom Deoband

Fatwa against chanting of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' issued by Darul Uloom Deoband

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances