No election, Cong authorises Kharge to nominate CWC

No election, Cong authorises Kharge to nominate CWC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 24, 2023 15:01 IST
The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during his visit to the state, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.

 

Several members expressed their views both in favour and against the polls to CWC, he told reporters.

"We are fully confident that all AICC and PCC delegates will support this unanimous decision," he said.

Ramesh also said that the plenary will also decide on bringing 16 amendments to 32 rules and regulations of the party's constitution.

"All former prime ministers of the Congress party and former presidents will be given representation in the Working Committee," he said, giving details of amendments to be brought about in the constitution of the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
